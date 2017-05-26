Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Missouri museum to display…

Missouri museum to display Confederate battle flag

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 4:26 pm 05/26/2017 04:26pm
Share

LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) — At a time Confederate symbols are being purged from public sites, a northeast Missouri museum is putting a restored Confederacy flag on permanent inside display, calling it “a teachable moment.”

The museum in the 3,300-resident Mississippi River town of Louisiana plans to unveil the donated, framed 34-inch-by-58-inch flag Saturday to coincide with the museum’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Judy Schmidt, Louisiana Area Historical Museum’s incoming board president, says the site’s display of the flag isn’t meant to offend but rather to inform. She says “history is history, and we shouldn’t forget what happened or try to wipe it away.”

Schmidt says the museum also will display a Union flag.

U.S. communities have grappled with removing Confederate symbols seen by some as vestiges of racism and others as icons of heritage.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Missouri museum to display…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Travel News