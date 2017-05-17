Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Mexico disarms local police…

Mexico disarms local police in Pacific tourist destination

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 11:14 am 05/17/2017 11:14am
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Federal and state authorities say they have disarmed local police infiltrated by organized crime in the Pacific coast tourist destination of Zihuatanejo.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says that authorities arrested three police officers on Tuesday tied to organized crime. Authorities also disarmed 42 men who were uniformed and carrying weapons, but weren’t accredited police officers. An additional 15 officers who had failed confidence tests were also found to still be armed.

Alvarez says that the army and state police will take over public safety duties in the city until the entire police force can be investigated.

On Wednesday, Gov. Hector Astudillo said on Milenio television that he believes there is a great weakness in municipal police forces and mayors must begin taking more responsibility.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Life & Style National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Mexico disarms local police…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Travel News