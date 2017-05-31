Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Carriage horse breaks free,…

Carriage horse breaks free, runs through rush hour traffic

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 1:19 am 05/31/2017 01:19am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City carriage horse is safely back in its stable after breaking free and running wild through rush hour traffic.

The horse, a 12-year-old mare named Goldie, broke free on Tuesday while being taken back to her stable in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan. Witnesses say Goldie soon went into a full gallop, cutting off cars and running across streets.

After running eleven blocks, Goldie returned to her stable on her own. She was not injured.

A carriage driver says it wasn’t that big of a deal and tells WNBC-TV that Goldie probably wanted some exercise after a slow day at work.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Carriage horse breaks free,…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Travel News