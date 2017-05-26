Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Allegiant announces second executive…

Allegiant announces second executive departure this month

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 7:00 pm 05/26/2017 07:00pm
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Air’s parent says its chief operating officer has resigned, the second high-ranking executive to leave the discount carrier this month.

Allegiant Travel Co. said Friday that Jude Bricker is leaving, but the airline gave no further explanation.

Bricker joined Allegiant in 2006. The Las Vegas company called him a key architect of its growth.

Chief Marketing Officer Ponder Harrison resigned May 12.

Federal safety regulators spent three months reviewing Allegiant’s operations last year after several unusual incidents, including an aborted takeoff due to mechanical failure and a plane that nearly ran out of fuel, but cleared the airline of major problems.

Before the personnel announcement Friday, Allegiant’s shares closed down 60 cents at $145.95. They have lost almost 12 percent this year, lagging most U.S. airline stocks.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Life & Style Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Allegiant announces second executive…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Travel News