16 new water park additions for 2017

Keep the kids entertained and get your heart racing at these new attractions.

Whether you want to relax poolside listening to waves with your toes in the sand or get an adrenaline rush on a high-speed slide, water parks beckon in the summertime. Across the U.S., you’ll find a host of new and redesigned water parks and resorts as well as a multitude of new slides, splash areas and attractions. If you have the urge to shoot through a volcano, race your friends and family or even fight the “Battle of Lake Erie,” visit one of these top 16 water park attractions opening in 2017.

Volcano Bay Universal Orlando Resort, Florida Touted as the third theme park for Universal Orlando Resort, Volcano Bay water park is scheduled to open May 25, just in time for the summer season. The centerpiece of the water park is the 200-foot-tall Krakatau volcano, which will feature the Krakatau Aqua Coaster that launches riders uphill before the ultimate plunge. The volcano is also home to Ko’okiri Body Plunge, a 125-foot-tall trap-door body slide. In addition, Volcano Bay will decrease your wait time with its TapuTapu wearable device, which sends an alert when it’s time to ride. Here’s how it works: You tap the device at the attraction to reserve your spot in line, and go play in other areas of Volcano Bay. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

