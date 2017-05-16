16 new water park additions for 2017

Keep the kids entertained and get your heart racing at these new attractions.
Whether you want to relax poolside listening to waves with your toes in the sand or get an adrenaline rush on a high-speed slide, water parks beckon in the summertime. Across the U.S., you’ll find a host of new and redesigned water parks and resorts as well as a multitude of new slides, splash areas and attractions. If you have the urge to shoot through a volcano, race your friends and family or even fight the “Battle of Lake Erie,” visit one of these top 16 water park attractions opening in 2017.