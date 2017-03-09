1:05 pm, March 9, 2017
The Latest: State officials to discuss travel ban lawsuits

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 12:54 pm 03/09/2017 12:54pm
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin speaks at a news conference in Honolulu announcing the state of Hawaii has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban. The state of Hawaii has become the first state to sue to stop Trump's revised travel ban. Attorneys for the state filed the lawsuit Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in federal court in Honolulu. The state had previously sued over Trump's initial travel ban, but that lawsuit was put on hold while other cases played out across the country. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on Hawaii’s lawsuit challenging the revised travel ban (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

Officials from two states that have filed legal challenges against President Donald Trump’s travel bans plan to discuss their lawsuits later Thursday.

Separate news conferences are planned Thursday by Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin in Honolulu and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in Seattle.

Hawaii on Wednesday became the first state to sue the administration over its revised travel ban. The executive order, which goes into effect March 16, bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program. It doesn’t apply to travelers who already have visas.

Hawaii says the order will harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting Trump’s initial travel ban order after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision.

