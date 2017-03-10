10:05 am, March 10, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen Now: GOP House leadership holds press conference on new "repeal & replace" health care legislation

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » The Latest: Clergy, pols…

The Latest: Clergy, pols rally for man facing deportation

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 9:20 am 03/10/2017 09:20am
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on New Jersey rally in support of man facing possible deportation (all times local):

9 a.m.

Several dozen clergy members are marching toward a federal building in New Jersey’s largest city in support of a man facing possible deportation.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement have summoned Catalino Guerrero to Newark and told him to plan to surrender his passport on Friday.

Organizers say the 59-year-old came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico in 1991 and has worked ever since, owns his house and has no criminal record. The grandfather of four applied for a work permit several years ago, but filled out a form incorrectly.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, joined supporters, along with U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.

Tobin has been critical of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, and has said lawmakers should focus on fixing immigration laws rather than on large-scale deportation.

___

8:11 a.m.

The head of New Jersey’s largest archdiocese is throwing his support behind a man facing possible deportation.

Newark Archbishop Cardinal Joseph Tobin is scheduled to join supporters of Catalino Guerrero on Friday morning in Newark. U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez also plans to attend.

Organizers say the 59-year-old Guerrero came to the U.S. illegally in 1991 and has worked ever since, owns his house and has no criminal record. The grandfather of four applied for a work permit several years ago, but filled out a form incorrectly.

Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement summoned Guerrero last month and told him to plan to surrender his passport on March 10.

Tobin has been critical of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, and has said lawmakers should focus on fixing immigration laws rather than on large-scale deportation.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » The Latest: Clergy, pols…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Travel News