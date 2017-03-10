The Latest: Clergy, pols rally for man facing deportation

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on New Jersey rally in support of man facing possible deportation (all times local):

9 a.m.

Several dozen clergy members are marching toward a federal building in New Jersey’s largest city in support of a man facing possible deportation.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement have summoned Catalino Guerrero to Newark and told him to plan to surrender his passport on Friday.

Organizers say the 59-year-old came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico in 1991 and has worked ever since, owns his house and has no criminal record. The grandfather of four applied for a work permit several years ago, but filled out a form incorrectly.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, joined supporters, along with U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.

Tobin has been critical of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, and has said lawmakers should focus on fixing immigration laws rather than on large-scale deportation.

___

8:11 a.m.

