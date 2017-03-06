12:59 pm, March 6, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS President Trump signs new executive order banning travel from six Muslim-majority nations

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Snowmobile accidents, deaths up…

Snowmobile accidents, deaths up in Maine this year

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 12:49 pm 03/06/2017 12:49pm
Share

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Snowmobile accidents and deaths are up in Maine this year as a cold and snowy winter has brought a resurgence of interest in operating the vehicles on the state’s many miles of trails.

The state warden service says it has responded to 85 personal injury snowmobile crashes this winter, and there have been nine fatalities. Last season, there were 67 personal injury crashes and five fatalities.

The Maine Snowmobile Association says registrations were up to about 64,000 in early February. That is 5,000 more than there were at the end of the last snowmobile season, and the most in New England.

The record for snowmobile fatalities in Maine in a season is the winter of 2002-2003, in which there were 16. Back then, there were more than 100,000 registrations in the state.

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Snowmobile accidents, deaths up…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Travel News