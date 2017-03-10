Beach resort island police refile charges in golf cart case

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have refiled charges against a Charlotte woman originally charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication after she allowed her 11-year-old son to drive a golf cart during a family vacation on a North Carolina beach resort island.

The Charlotte Observer reported (http://bit.ly/2mGoqSc) police refiled the charges three days after she sued a police officer in the 2014 incident at Bald Head Island.

Charges against Julie Mall were dropped last year after Officer James Hunter twice failed to appear in court.

Mall sued him, alleging assault, illegal use of force and malicious prosecution.

Village police said Mall was drunk and hostile during the encounter.

Hunter referred questions to village attorney Charles Baldwin, who said he’s confident officers acted properly.

Baldwin would not discuss whether there’s a relationship between the refiling of charges and the lawsuit against the officer.

