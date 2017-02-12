3:19 pm, February 12, 2017
US gas price drops 5 cents over 3 weeks, to $2.31 a gallon

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 2:40 pm 02/12/2017 02:40pm
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped a nickel nationally during the past three weeks, to $2.31.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the decline comes despite a slight rise in crude oil prices.

Gas in Los Angeles was the highest in the continental United States at an average of $2.87 a gallon Friday. The lowest average was in Cleveland, Ohio, at $1.97 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.56, down a penny from three weeks ago.

