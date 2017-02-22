The Latest: 2 lanes of US 101 open after flooding

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on storms in California (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Authorities have reopened two lanes of U.S. 101 south of San Francisco after it was closed because of flooding.

The California Highway Patrol closed all lanes in both directions at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday when water spilled into a low point on the freeway.

There is no estimate when the key commuter artery will fully reopen.

A San Jose, California, spokesman says floodwaters in the city appeared to be stabilizing after the city ordered 14,000 people to evacuate during the night. Another 22,000 people were advised to leave.

___

8:40 a.m.

A San Jose, California, spokesman says floodwaters there appeared to be stabilizing Wednesday after the city ordered 14,000 people to evacuate overnight.

David Vossbrink says waters remain very high.

A few hundred people have showed up at shelters after the city ordered the evacuations when floodwaters inundated homes and forced the shutdown of U.S. Highway 101.

Sandy Moll tells the Mercury News ( http://bayareane.ws/2mcmIFD ) that she had prepared for about a foot of water, but no more. The force of the water from the creek behind her house broke down her back door.

Moll says she’s angry at a lack of information given before evacuations were ordered. She says she is seething at the lack of warning.

At least 14,000 residents have been evacuated.

___

5:30 a.m.

At least 14,000 residents have been evacuated from homes in San Jose, California, where floodwaters have inundated homes and forced the shutdown of a major freeway.

Officials say U.S. 101 is closed in both directions early Wednesday south of San Francisco because of water across lanes. There is no estimate when the key commuter artery will reopen.

Authorities went door-to-door overnight ordering thousands more people to seek higher ground as creeks and reservoirs overtopped their banks and sent chest-deep water into neighborhoods.

At least 225 residents were taken Tuesday to dry land and rinsed with soap and water to prevent them from being sickened by floodwaters that had traveled through engine fuel and garbage. No major injuries are reported.

The region is drying out after heavy rains, but flood warnings continue through Saturday morning.