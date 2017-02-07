10 best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean 2017

10. Sandals LaSource Grenada Resort & Spa

If you’re on the hunt for an all-inclusive that packages nearly everything into the room rate — including butler service, gratuity and motorized water sports — this property on Grenada‘s Pink Gin Beach is for you. The only Sandals outpost on the island, LaSource Grenada Resort & Spa is home to five pools, 10 restaurants and countless land and water sports activities, not to mention evening entertainment — all covered by the all-inclusive rate.

This photo: A general view at the grand opening celebration at Sandals LaSource Grenada Resort & Spa on April 28, 2014 in Grenada, Grenada. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sandals)