Rights group files petition to join suit against travel ban

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 8:55 pm 02/11/2017 08:55pm
A man walks up the steps of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals building Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in San Francisco. A federal appeals court refused Thursday to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, dealing another legal setback to the new administration's immigration policy. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An immigration rights group has filed a petition to join a lawsuit by Washington and Minnesota states against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project filed the petition Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

The group last month filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Trump’s order on behalf of two U.S. citizens and a legal resident trying to reunite with their children. Plaintiff Juweiya Abdiaziz Ali is a U.S. citizen living in Seattle who started the process last August of bringing her son from Somalia. She says Trump’s order has made her worried that her son’s visa process will be indefinitely suspended.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday unanimously refused to reinstate the order blocked last week by U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle. Robart issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban after Washington state and Minnesota sued.

