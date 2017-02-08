New York’s newest Las Vegas-style casino set to open upstate

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — A new casino is opening in upstate New York for the second time in a week.

Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady is opening at noon Wednesday. The Las Vegas-style casino is one of four that was authorized by state regulators after voters approved an amendment to New York’s constitution expanding gambling.

The del Lago Resort & Casino in the town of Tyre in the Finger Lakes region opened last week.

Tioga Downs in the Southern Tier converted into a slots and table-games casino in December and the Montreign Resort Casino in the Catskills is due to open in March 2018.

The casinos are entering a crowded regional gambling market, with competition opening in Maryland, Massachusetts, Delaware, Rhode Island and elsewhere.