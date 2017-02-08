10:48 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » New York's newest Las…

New York’s newest Las Vegas-style casino set to open upstate

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 6:12 am 02/08/2017 06:12am
Share

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — A new casino is opening in upstate New York for the second time in a week.

Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady is opening at noon Wednesday. The Las Vegas-style casino is one of four that was authorized by state regulators after voters approved an amendment to New York’s constitution expanding gambling.

The del Lago Resort & Casino in the town of Tyre in the Finger Lakes region opened last week.

Tioga Downs in the Southern Tier converted into a slots and table-games casino in December and the Montreign Resort Casino in the Catskills is due to open in March 2018.

The casinos are entering a crowded regional gambling market, with competition opening in Maryland, Massachusetts, Delaware, Rhode Island and elsewhere.

Topics:
Consumer News Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » New York's newest Las…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Travel News