Nude livestream on office Instagram account gets boss fired

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 4:36 pm 02/15/2017 04:36pm
MINDEN, La. (AP) — A northwest Louisiana tourism director has lost her job after accidentally sending nude live video of herself to a tourism account instead of her husband.

News outlets report that the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau voted 3-2 to fire executive director Lynn Dorsey.

She’d been on paid leave since sending the video to the bureau’s Instagram account in December. She said then that she meant it for her husband.

The board voted after a four-hour closed-door hearing Monday. Two members abstained.

The Press-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2kqdg4d ) that the commission created a social media policy only after the incident.

Attorney Lydia Rhodes says the 61-year-old Dorsey is considering a lawsuit.

She tells The Times of Shreveport that Dorsey could demand another tourism board hearing, but would prefer an independent body.

