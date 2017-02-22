6:38 am, February 22, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
MESSAGE Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Kentucky ark attraction adding…

Kentucky ark attraction adding biblical truth exhibit

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 6:29 am 02/22/2017 06:29am
Share

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s massive biblical attraction the Ark Encounter is opening a new exhibit that promotes the message of the Bible.

The 510-foot wooden ark modeled after the biblical story of Noah opened in July. Since then, it has drawn large crowds to Grant County in northern Kentucky.

The new exhibit is called “Why The Bible Is True.” A release from the Ark Encounter says the new exhibit is composed of 11 scenes on the bow end of the ark.

The group that built the ark, Answers in Genesis, promotes a literal interpretation of the Bible’s Old Testament and has attracted controversy with an assertion that the earth is about 6,000 years old.

A ribbon cutting for the new display will be Friday at the Ark Encounter.

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Kentucky ark attraction adding…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Travel News