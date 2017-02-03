In New York refugee haven, new anxiety in age of Trump

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — An influx of thousands of refugees from around the world over the past few decades is credited with injecting new energy into one city in upstate New York. But now, Utica is beset with new anxiety in the age of Trump.

The president’s order restricting refugees and travel from Muslim countries has immigrants in Utica feeling uncertain about their place here. Some also worry they will not be able to bring over family members fleeing war zones and refugee camps.

The Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees in Utica settles about 400 refugees a year, including Somalis, Bosnians, Syrians and people from Myanmar.

Mayor Robert Palmieri calls the refugees the “next evolution” for a city built generations ago by immigrants from Italy, Germany and Poland.