4:12 pm, February 3, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » APNewsBreak: Bridge near Philadelphia…

APNewsBreak: Bridge near Philadelphia not reopening soon

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 3:55 pm 02/03/2017 03:55pm
Share

BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Turnpike officials say a major bridge linking the Pennsylvania and New Jersey turnpikes is expected to remain closed for repairs for at least two more months, and they are still trying to determine why one of its steel trusses fractured.

The turnpike commission told The Associated Press on Friday that the Interstate 276 span over the Delaware River could reopen in early April if a repair plan goes smoothly.

The 1.2-mile bridge is jointly owned by Pennsylvania and New Jersey and typically handles 42,000 vehicles a day. It was closed down on Jan. 20 after workers found a crack in a truss under a travel lane on the Pennsylvania side.

Engineers plan to jack up the bridge and make a permanent slice, while checking to see if any other parts of the structure were damaged.

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » APNewsBreak: Bridge near Philadelphia…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Travel News