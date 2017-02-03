APNewsBreak: Bridge near Philadelphia not reopening soon

BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Turnpike officials say a major bridge linking the Pennsylvania and New Jersey turnpikes is expected to remain closed for repairs for at least two more months, and they are still trying to determine why one of its steel trusses fractured.

The turnpike commission told The Associated Press on Friday that the Interstate 276 span over the Delaware River could reopen in early April if a repair plan goes smoothly.

The 1.2-mile bridge is jointly owned by Pennsylvania and New Jersey and typically handles 42,000 vehicles a day. It was closed down on Jan. 20 after workers found a crack in a truss under a travel lane on the Pennsylvania side.

Engineers plan to jack up the bridge and make a permanent slice, while checking to see if any other parts of the structure were damaged.