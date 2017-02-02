5:29 am, February 4, 2017
AP PHOTOS: Famed Maui sunrise spot now requires reservations

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 1:24 pm 02/02/2017 01:24pm
The sun rises over the clouds in front of the summit of Haleakala volcano in Haleakala National Park on Hawaii's island of Maui, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Park officials say the sunrise on Haleakala attracts over a thousand people a day, resulting in an overload of visitors and creating a safety hazard. As a result, anyone wanting to see the sunrise on the summit will now be required to make reservations in advance and pay a small fee. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (AP) — The view of the sunrise from above the clouds on Maui’s tallest peak has been described as breathtaking, remarkable and sublime.

The experience at Haleakala volcano is so popular that overcrowding started becoming a problem over a decade ago. It got even worse in the past year as tourists from around the world posted pictures online.

To address the problem, the National Park Service this week started requiring reservations and limiting the number of cars at the summit — potentially cutting in half the number of visitors in the early morning hours.

The goal is to keep tourists and staff safe and to protect Haleakala National Park’s natural and cultural resources, said Polly Angelakis, the park’s chief of interpretation and education.

