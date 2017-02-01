5:35 am, February 3, 2017
Another conflict? Workers unionize at Trump’s DC hotel

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 12:12 pm 02/01/2017 12:12pm
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2106 file photo, the Trump International Hotel in Washington. An electrical subcontractor who worked on the Trump International Hotel in Washington has sued a company owned by President Donald Trump for more than $2 million, alleging it was not fully paid. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some 95 percent of the housekeepers and guest-room workers at President Donald Trump’s downtown Washington hotel have voted to unionize, setting up a new potential conflict of interest for the president.

The Washington Post (http://tinyurl.com/hgdobfn) reports that about 40 such workers at the Trump International Hotel voted last week to join Unite Here Local 25, which represents hospitality workers in the region. Another 80 bartenders, servers, porters and other workers will vote next.

Trump put his sons in charge of managing his businesses but has refused to divest from them. As president, Trump appoints top members of the National Labor Relations Board, which rules on disputes between unions and employers.

The local union’s executive secretary, John Boardman, predicts a quick agreement on a labor contract with the Trump company.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

