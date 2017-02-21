11:06 am, February 21, 2017
The Department of Homeland Security has issued new guidelines for immigration enforcement.

American unveils prices, routes for new cheapest fare

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 10:45 am 02/21/2017 10:45am
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has begun selling cheaper “basic economy” fares as it battles discount airlines for the most budget-conscious travelers.

American announced Tuesday that it began selling the new fares for flights starting March 1 on 10 different routes from its hub airports in Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina.

With a basic-economy fare on American you can’t pick your seat when you buy the ticket, you’re in the last group to board the plane, and you can only carry a small item that fits under the seat. You’ll pay extra to check a wheeled bag.

Basic economy fares were introduced by Delta Air Lines in response to growing competition from discounter Spirit Airlines. United Airlines says it will test the concept in Minneapolis.

