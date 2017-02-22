FAA issues ground stop for AA flights to Philadelphia

WASHINGTON — American Airlines flights bound for Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday morning are stopped due to a systems malfunction overnight, officials said.

An American Airlines spokeswoman said the Philadelphia airport had a planned internet outage starting Tuesday night. American Airlines systems failed to come back online once the internet was restored at 4 a.m.

“We are working to fix the situation as quickly as possible, but have had to issue a ground stop for Philadelphia in the meantime. We are continuing to check in passengers manually,” Katie Cody, a spokeswoman for American Airlines, said in an email to WTOP.

Flights with other airlines into Philadelphia are operating as scheduled, as are American Airlines flights to other airports.

