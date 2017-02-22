8:08 am, February 22, 2017
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

FAA issues ground stop for AA flights to Philadelphia

By Hanna Choi February 22, 2017 8:03 am 02/22/2017 08:03am
WASHINGTON — American Airlines flights bound for Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday morning are stopped due to a systems malfunction overnight, officials said.

An American Airlines spokeswoman said the Philadelphia airport had a planned internet outage starting Tuesday night. American Airlines systems failed to come back online once the internet was restored at 4 a.m.

“We are working to fix the situation as quickly as possible, but have had to issue a ground stop for Philadelphia in the meantime. We are continuing to check in passengers manually,” Katie Cody, a spokeswoman for American Airlines, said in an email to WTOP.

Flights with other airlines into Philadelphia are operating as scheduled, as are American Airlines flights to other airports.

Check flight statuses for Philadelphia International Airport on the FlightAware website.

WTOP’s Dennis Foley contributed to this report.

