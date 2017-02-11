12:18 pm, February 11, 2017
A Massachusetts museum holding a celebration of Thoreau

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 11:44 am 02/11/2017 11:44am
CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts museum is hosting a yearlong celebration to mark the bicentennial of the birth of writer Henry David Thoreau.

The Concord Museum has created an initiative titled “Be Thoreau.” It includes a series of special exhibitions, workshops, gallery talks and children’s activities.

The first exhibition, by photographer Abelardo Morell, opened Friday and will run through Aug. 20.

Thoreau is best-remembered for living in a 10-foot-by-15-foot house near Walden Pond, where he wrote “Walden.” Thoreau was also renowned as a transcendentalist, abolitionist, pioneer of ecological awareness and climate change, and an innovator of civil disobedience.

The Concord Museum holds the world’s largest collection of artifacts related to Thoreau, including the simple green desk on which he wrote “Walden.”

