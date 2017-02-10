10 underrated cruise destinations for 2017

If you've already sailed into popular cruise ports across the globe, why not check out under-the-radar cruise destinations this year?

Alaska’s oldest city dates back 10,000 years. In 1804, Russia laid claim to what it named Russian America. Russian aristocrats flocked to Sitka, eventually giving it the nickname Paris of the Pacific. Today, Russian and indigenous Tlingit cultures exist side by side in this unique island city. If you love to hike, strap on your boots and explore Sikta National Historical Park, which extends from sea to mountains, sporting a trail dotted with totem poles. Back in town, you can experience traditional Tlingit folkloric performances and admire Alaskan art and native artifacts. And no trip to Sitka is complete without a visit to the Russian Bishop’s House, built in 1842. (Thinkstock)

Venture to off-the-beaten-track port destinations the world over.

If you’ve already sailed into popular cruise ports across the globe, why not check out under-the-radar cruise destinations this year? With robust itineraries that hit outside-the-box destinations — from the Caribbean to Hawaii to Europe and beyond — it’s easy to skip well-trodden destinations in favor of up-and-coming ones that offer new and exciting experiences tailored to a variety of cruiser types and interests. With that in mind, here are 10 top cruise destinations to experience this year, whether you’re a seasoned cruiser or setting sail for the first time.

