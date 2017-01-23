4:37 pm, January 25, 2017
NJ Transit, Amtrak resume rail service with major delays

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 11:13 pm 01/23/2017 11:13pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit and Amtrak have resumed train service in New Jersey, but officials say commuters could still experience significant delays Tuesday morning.

Amtrak had suspended service for Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains in the state after commercial power lines came down in strong winds on Monday as a nor’easter lashed the state.

NJ Transit had suspended service on the Northeast Corridor and the New Jersey Coast Line for the same issue.

NJ Transit says Amtrak crews worked to clear the wires, but power was lost to the signal system forcing trains to proceed at reduced speeds.

As a result, numerous trains were delayed Monday evening with significant crowding.

NJ Transit says Amtrak crews are working to restore the signal system, but customers could still experience delays Tuesday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

Travel News