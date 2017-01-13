8:09 pm, January 13, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Video shows big rig…

Video shows big rig making harrowing slide on slippery road

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 8:03 pm 01/13/2017 08:03pm
Share

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A harrowing video of a big rig without rear brakes on a slippery highway has gone viral for the California Highway Patrol.

The video shot by Sgt. Eric Strecker was posted on the agency’s Facebook page Thursday and has gotten 24 million views so far.

Strecker says the big rig had jackknifed at the top of a snowy grade on Interstate 80 in Truckee, California near the Nevada state line.

He says the truck was blocking all lanes of traffic and it would take at least an hour for a tow truck. So the agency asked the driver to do a controlled slide about a mile downhill until the next exit.

An officer expresses his surprise at the end of the video, saying: “I cannot believe that worked.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Video shows big rig…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Travel News