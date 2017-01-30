9:23 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » US museum defines Holocaust…

US museum defines Holocaust after White House is criticized

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 8:00 pm 01/30/2017 08:00pm
11 Shares
FILE - In this June 12, 2009 file photo, people line to enter the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after President Donald Trump issued a statement commemorating the Holocaust that did not mention the murder of Jews, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum has clarified how it defines the Holocaust.

The museum issued a statement Monday that says, “The Holocaust was the systematic, state-sponsored murder of six million Jews by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.” The statement adds that although others were killed by the Nazis, “the elimination of Jews was central to Nazi policy.”

The statement from Trump was issued Friday, which was International Holocaust Remembrance Day. White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said on Sunday that there were no regrets about the statement, arguing that the White House was “not whitewashing anything.”

The statement was criticized by the Anti-Defamation League, among others.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Local News National News Travel News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » US museum defines Holocaust…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Travel News