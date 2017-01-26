TripAdvisor names top US hotels by category based on reviews

(NEW YORK) — This week, TripAdvisor released the winners of its 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards for hotels. The awards, based on millions of online reviews from users in the past year, recognized hotels in several different categories.



Top Luxury Hotel: Fairmont Grand Del Mar — San Diego, California

Fairmont Grand Del Mar Grounds

The Mediterranean-style resort has no shortage of amenities, from its championship golf course and four swimming pools to its five-star spa, equestrian center and tennis courts, according to TripAdvisor’s website.



Best Bargain Hotel: The Inn Above Oak Creek — Sedona, Arizona

This inn boasts picturesque views of a spring-fed stream and is located just a short distance from National Forest trails, according to TripAdvisor, making it both cost-efficient and comfortable.



Top Small Hotel: Union Street Inn — Nantucket, Massachusetts

Nestled in the center of Nantucket, this boutique inn offers just 12 guest rooms, according to TripAdvisor’s website. Classic four-poster beds, close proximity to the beach and home-cooked breakfasts on the patio add to the inn’s cozy atmosphere.



Best Hotel for Service: Hotel California — Palm Springs, California

The relaxing Spanish-style vibe is not the only thing attracting guests to Hotel California. Just a quick glance at this hotel’s TripAdvisor reviews will reveal high praise for its hospitable and accommodating staff.



Best B&B and Inn: The Cedar House Inn — Saint Augustine, Florida

Built in 1893, according to TripAdvisor’s site, this quaint Victorian-style inn keeps its historic flair alive with luxurious furnishings. Its website also offers packages for special occasions such as vow renewals and birthdays.



Best Hotel for Romance: Belamere Suites — Perrysburg, Ohio

With couples massages, wedding packages and even a suite featuring a private swimming pool, Belamere Suites is ideal for anyone searching for a romantic trip for two.



Best Hotel for Families:

An arcade-style game room, an oversized swimming pool and the spacious suites shown on this resort’s website make this hotel a perfect choice for a vacationing family with children. Shuttles to and from nearby theme parks are also available for easy transportation, the site says.

