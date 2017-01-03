9:14 am, January 3, 2017
TRAFFIC ALERT U.S. 15, south of Lucketts, Virginia, is closed for a crash investigation.

Public previews set before auction of wax president figures

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 8:59 am 01/03/2017 08:59am
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A shuttered Pennsylvania museum that features wax figures of all 44 U.S. presidents and their first ladies will display the figures before they’re auctioned off in mid-January.

The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies Museum in Gettysburg closed in November after visitors dwindled. It had been in business for about 60 years.

The collection features life-sized figures of the presidents and one-third-scale figures of the first ladies in reproduction inaugural gowns, as well as other presidential memorabilia.

Previews of the wax figures will be held at the museum Jan. 8 from noon to 5 p.m. and Jan. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The figures will be auctioned off on Jan. 14.

People interested in more information can contact PA Onsite Auction Company .

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Travel News
