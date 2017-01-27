3:49 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Travel News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Oregon museum becomes Smithsonian…

Oregon museum becomes Smithsonian Institution affiliate

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:24 am 01/27/2017 11:24am
Share

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A desert museum in western Oregon has been selected as a Smithsonian Affiliate, allowing it to access exhibits and artifacts from the world’s largest museum and research complex.

Dana Whitelaw, executive director of the High Desert Museum near Bend, tells The Bulletin (http://bit.ly/2jmfTyE ) that the Smithsonian affiliation will allow the wildlife and history museum to supplement its exhibits by borrowing artifacts from the massive Smithsonian Institution. It will also expand access to training and conferences.

Smithsonian Affiliations director Harold Closter says the organization looks at the quality of a museum’s facilities, the training and professionalism of its staff and its mission to educate the public when considering museums for affiliation.

Closter says the affiliation helps the Smithsonian Institution by providing a physical presence in museums outside of Washington, D.C.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Local News Oregon museum Smithsonian Affiliate Travel News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Travel News » Oregon museum becomes Smithsonian…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Travel News