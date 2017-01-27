Oregon museum becomes Smithsonian Institution affiliate

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A desert museum in western Oregon has been selected as a Smithsonian Affiliate, allowing it to access exhibits and artifacts from the world’s largest museum and research complex.

Dana Whitelaw, executive director of the High Desert Museum near Bend, tells The Bulletin (http://bit.ly/2jmfTyE ) that the Smithsonian affiliation will allow the wildlife and history museum to supplement its exhibits by borrowing artifacts from the massive Smithsonian Institution. It will also expand access to training and conferences.

Smithsonian Affiliations director Harold Closter says the organization looks at the quality of a museum’s facilities, the training and professionalism of its staff and its mission to educate the public when considering museums for affiliation.

Closter says the affiliation helps the Smithsonian Institution by providing a physical presence in museums outside of Washington, D.C.

