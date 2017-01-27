11:45 am, January 27, 2017
Mayor to learn sentence in Wild West museum artifacts case

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:35 am 01/27/2017 12:35am
FILE – In this July 14, 2015 file photo, former Harrisburg, Pa., Mayor Stephen Reed arrives for his preliminary arraignment at District Judge William Wenner's offices in Lower Paxton Township, Pa. A sentencing hearing for Reed is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in a courthouse around the corner from the mayoral offices he once occupied. Reed will learn if he’ll spend time in jail after pleading guilty to accumulating Wild West artifacts he bought with public money for a museum that was never built.(Dan Gleiter/PennLive.com via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania mayor will learn if he’ll spend time in jail after pleading guilty to accumulating Wild West artifacts he bought with public money for a museum that was never built.

A sentencing hearing for former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed is scheduled for Friday in a courthouse around the corner from the mayoral offices he once occupied.

Reed pleaded guilty earlier this week to 20 counts of receiving stolen property. All of the charges involve photos or documents.

Reed says the items somehow got into the wrong box when he was moving out of the mayor’s office seven years ago.

The seven-term Democrat lost the 2009 primary, in part because the millions of dollars he spent on museum-related items had drawn criticism.

