BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Los Angeles airport to get scanners to speed up security

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 3:30 pm 01/28/2017 03:30pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles International Airport will be getting new fingerprint and iris scanners for passengers who want to speed through security lines.

The Los Angeles Times reports Saturday (http://lat.ms/2jh5Uzi ) that biometric screening company Clear will install kiosks by the end of March in Los Angeles and at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The company’s kiosks can confirm a traveler’s identification in seconds. Passengers must pay an annual $179 fee to enroll and use the system.

Clear Chief Administrative Officer David Cohen says travelers who use the kiosks can head more quickly to the Transportation Security Administration’s screening.

The company already operates in airports in San Francisco, Washington and New York.

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

