Little Syria exhibition moves into old New York neighborhood

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — An exhibition chronicling a Middle Eastern community that once flourished in Lower Manhattan is moving into the old neighborhood.

“Little Syria, N.Y.: An Immigrant Community’s Life and Legacy” opens Thursday evening with a reception at Metropolitan College of New York. It runs through March 24.

The college is within the footprint of the mostly vanished Little Syria, a block from where three structures survive.

The exhibit was created by the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. The exhibit had been displayed from October through early January at the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration.

From the 1880s to the 1940s, Little Syria sprawled from New York’s Battery Park up to where the twin towers were later built.

The neighborhood served as an incubator for other Arab enclaves, including Detroit’s.

