Boulders cleared, Zion National Park road open slide

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 1:14 pm 01/19/2017 01:14pm
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a scenic drive at Zion National Park in Utah is open again after crews using fire hoses removed massive boulders that tumbled onto the road nearly a week ago.

Park officials said Thursday Zion Scenic Drive is passable to the increasing flow of visitors making the trip even during the winter off-season.

The Jan. 13 slide covered both lanes with about 200 tons of boulders and debris that stretched about four car lengths.

No one was hurt, but officials shut down two miles of the road north of Zion Lodge.

Crews used fire hoses aimed at the base of the rocks to help clear the slide. The new technique caused less damage to wildlife and the natural surroundings than the usual blasting.

Other rock slides closed hiking trails in the park.

