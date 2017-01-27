11:46 am, January 27, 2017
Alaska volcano erupts again, sending up another ash cloud

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:34 am 01/27/2017 12:34am
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands has erupted again, sending a cloud of ash and ice particles 30,000 feet in the air.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says the cloud was seen by satellite shortly after Bogoslof (BOH-gohs-lawf) Volcano erupted Thursday.

Volcanic ash above 20,000 feet is a threat to airliners flying between Asia and North America. The Aviation Color Code was lowered from red to orange late Thursday evening after the ash cloud dissipated.

The volcano 850 miles southwest of Anchorage has erupted more than 25 times since mid-December and could keep up its periodic eruptions for months.

The cloud Thursday drifted southeast at lower altitudes. No ash was expected to fall on nearby Unalaska Island, home to one of the nation’s largest fishing ports, Dutch Harbor.

Seismic activity returned to low levels after the eruption.

