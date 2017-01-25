A look at official tweets that run counter to Trump agenda

Tweets by federal employees that seem to run counter to President Donald Trump’s agenda are spreading around the National Park Service. Some have been deleted, but many could still be found on Wednesday.

One, by Redwood National Park in California, notes that redwood groves are nature’s No. 1 carbon sink, which capture greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming:

“DYK redwood groves are #1 carbon sink / acre in nature? About 200 tons an acre. More redwoods would mean less #climatechange #climate”

Golden Gate National Park in California directed readers to a report by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also known as NOAA, about climate change:

“2016 was the hottest year on record for the 3rd year in a row. Check out this @NASA & @NOAA report: https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-no “

And the tweets went beyond climate. Death Valley National Park tweeted photos of Japanese Americans interned there during World War II, a message that some saw as objecting to Trump’s pledge to ban Muslims from entering the country.

“During WWII Death Valley hosted 65 endangered internees after the #Manzanar Riot. #JapaneseAmericanInternment,” the official account tweeted.

The Defense Department highlighted a story about an Iraqi immigrant who returned to his native country to fight as a U.S. Marine, which many noted came hours after Trump aides said the president was working on a plan to restrict refugees from coming into the country.

“From refugee to #Marine. @USMC Cpl Ali J. Mohammed takes the fight to the doorstep of those who cast his family out. http://go.usa.gov/x9GCB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C29D2HlUkAAftzN.jpg”

