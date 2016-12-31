4:39 pm, December 31, 2016
The Latest: Obama kicks off New Year’s Eve on golf course

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 4:28 pm 12/31/2016 04:28pm
HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on President Barack Obama’s family vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

President Barack Obama is starting off New Year’s Eve hitting the links at the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course, known for its views of the Pacific coastline and Koolau mountains, at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Obama’s motorcade left his vacation rental home in Kailua about 10 a.m. As it arrived on base a few minutes later, the sun was breaking through the clouds. Temperatures are in the pleasant low 70s, under partly cloudy skies.

A few onlookers waved and took pictures as the presidential motorcade passed by.

The White House will be releasing the names of Obama’s golf partners shortly.

The Obamas are spending their last winter vacation as first family on the island of Oahu in the president’s home state. They have made the two-week trip an annual tradition.

