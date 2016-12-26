1:45 pm, December 26, 2016
The Latest: Obama gets in a post-Christmas workout

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 1:39 pm 12/26/2016 01:39pm
President Barack Obama greets people waiting for him outside Island Snow Hawaii in Kailua, Hawaii, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, after the president, joined by family and friends, had shave ice during the first family's annual vacation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on President Barack Obama’s annual holiday vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

President Barack Obama is spending the morning after Christmas at a gym on a marine corps base near his Hawaii vacation rental.

It’s the 10th day of the first family’s annual winter vacation on Oahu, where Obama was born.

Obama left his Kailua rental home Tuesday morning for his workout at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

A family of four waved to Obama’s motorcade as it headed to the base in Kaneohe Bay.

Obama and first lady Michelle Obama paid a Christmas visit to Marines on Sunday.

