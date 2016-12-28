Police arrest man in New York City tourist stabbing

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in the random stabbing of a tourist in New York City earlier this month.

Twenty-three-year-old Connor Rasmussen, of Puyallup (pyoo-AL’-up), Washington, was stabbed in the back of the head on Dec. 18.

Police announced the arrest Wednesday of 20-year-old Steven Tlapanco on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Rasmussen was attacked in the early morning hours, just blocks from popular tourist spots including Rockefeller Center and Grand Central Terminal.

Rasmussen said his assailant stabbed him without saying a word. He required eight stitches.

Police arrested Tlapanco after releasing surveillance photos and video footage from the attack.

It’s not clear if Tlapanco has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments