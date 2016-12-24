12:19 pm, December 24, 2016
45° Washington, DC
Pioneering Orlando water park Wet ‘n Wild will close Dec. 31

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 11:01 am 12/24/2016 11:01am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A pioneering water park in Orlando is closing after nearly 40 years of splashes.

Wet ‘n Wild opened in 1977. It’s now owned by Universal Studios Water Parks, which is closing the attraction Dec. 31 to make way for a new water park called Volcano Bay.

Universal Orlando Resort President Bill Davis told the Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2i2U0oU ) about 250 Wet ‘n Wild employees will transfer to other parts of Universal.

Wet ‘n Wild was developed by George Millay, who also founded SeaWorld in San Diego. Walt Disney World had already opened a water park in Orlando, but Wet ‘n Wild became the industry standard.

Former Disney executive Duncan Dickson said Millay’s combination of waves and water slides prompted his competitors to become more creative with their subsequent water parks.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

