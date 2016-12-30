Northern New England feeling effects of powerful nor’easter

Northern New England is feeling the effects of a powerful nor’easter that is dumping a foot or more of snow on some parts of the region and making travel treacherous.

The storm, which also is bringing drenching rains and damaging winds and even thundersnow to some areas, is expected to continue through Friday.

Officials in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont warned residents Thursday to stay off the roads as the snow quickly piled up and snow plows struggled to keep up, causing problems for drivers. Numerous crashes were reported around the region.

Vermont State Police said a 69-year-old man was killed in Cornwall when his car went off the road and crashed into a tree. While the cause of the crash remained under investigation, state police said it was snowing at the time and the roads were slippery.

Accumulations of a foot or more are expected inland but a changeover to rain will reduce snowfall totals near the coast, National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Pohl said.

The barometric pressure reading is projected to be close to that of a crippling storm on Valentine’s Day 2014 that canceled flights, knocked out power for thousands and claimed more than two dozen lives in the Northeast.

“We’re Mainers and we should be used to it, but it’s that first storm of the year. People should take their time, plan ahead and have an emergency kit. Just take it easy out there,” said Susan Faloon, spokeswoman for the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

Officials urged residents to prepare for the possibility of power outages, as utility companies urged them to have patience in the event of major power problems.

Ski areas, meanwhile, cheered the dump of snow. Mount Snow in Vermont has received more snow so far this year than it did in all of last season. Loon Mountain in New Hampshire has 51 trails open compared to just 17 at this time last winter.

On New Hampshire’s Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, officials said there is “considerable danger” of an avalanche due to the storm.

