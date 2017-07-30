501.5
Home » Traffic » Separate medevac rescues close…

Separate medevac rescues close lanes, halt traffic on I-95 in Va., MD-32

By Reem Nadeem
and William Vitka July 30, 2017 2:10 pm 07/30/2017 02:10pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Two separate, dramatic medevac rescues Sunday afternoon snarled traffic on major highways in Virginia and Maryland.

All northbound lanes on Interstate 95 between the Occoquan River Bridge and VA-123 were closed due to a medical emergency and medevac response. They reopened around 1:30 p.m. but major delays remain.

A separate incident on MD-32, between Telegraph Road and Burns Crossing Road also involved a medevac helicopter.

In that incident, a 70-year-old woman crashed into an unattended cargo trailer on the shoulder and was briefly trapped.

She was transported by helicopter to a hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries. She was the only person in her vehicle, authorities say.

Both medevacs have since been cleared, but traffic delays remain.

Below is a map of the impacted area on MD-32.

WTOP’s Lisa Weiner contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News crash i-95 Latest News Local News Maryland News md-32 Prince William County, VA News reem nadeem Virginia Will Vitka
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Celebrity birthdays July 30-Aug. 5
Inn at Little Washington recreates ‘greatest party ever thrown’
Severe weather slams DC area
Today in History: July 30
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Summertime gift guide
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Presidential pets
Double rainbow spotted over DC
Summer Binge Guide
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
Watermelon recipes for summer
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Disc golf in DC area
Dress up your hot dog
WTOP Summer Playlist
Mexican recipes
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
8 Foods for Healthy Hair
4 best nutrients for a healthy brain
6 ways you’re wasting up to $1,000 per year
Blueberry recipes
Strawberry recipes
Prince William through the years
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
Summer outdoor living renovations
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC