Separate medevac rescues close lanes, halt traffic on I-95 in Va., MD-32

WASHINGTON — Two separate, dramatic medevac rescues Sunday afternoon snarled traffic on major highways in Virginia and Maryland.

All northbound lanes on Interstate 95 between the Occoquan River Bridge and VA-123 were closed due to a medical emergency and medevac response. They reopened around 1:30 p.m. but major delays remain.

A separate incident on MD-32, between Telegraph Road and Burns Crossing Road also involved a medevac helicopter.

In that incident, a 70-year-old woman crashed into an unattended cargo trailer on the shoulder and was briefly trapped.

She was transported by helicopter to a hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries. She was the only person in her vehicle, authorities say.

Both medevacs have since been cleared, but traffic delays remain.

Below is a map of the impacted area on MD-32.

WTOP’s Lisa Weiner contributed to this report.

