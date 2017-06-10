Weekend cycling race closes Arlington roads

WASHINGTON — Cyclists will roll into Arlington this weekend for two days of racing.
The Armed Forces Cycling Classic is a 2-day race that takes riders around Arlington.
The following roads will be closed on Saturday, June 10 from 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the 1-kilometer Clarendon Cup Cycling Classic:
- Wilson Boulevard from North Fillmore Street to Washington Boulevard
- Clarendon Boulevard from Washington Boulevard to North Fillmore Street
- Washington Boulevard from Wilson Boulevard to North Highland Street
- North Highland Street from Wilson Boulevard to Washington Boulevard
- North Garfield Street/North Fillmore Street from Wilson Boulevard to Washington Boulevard
On Sunday, June 11, the Crystal Cup and the Challenge Ride will close the following streets from 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. :
- Crystal Drive from S. 15th Street through S. 23rd Street
- Wilson Boulevard from North Kent Street to the ramp of Route 110
- South Clark Street from South 20th Street to South 23rd Street
- South 20th Street from Crystal Drive to South Clark Street
- South 18th Street from Crystal Drive to Bell Street
- South 23rd Street from Crystal Drive to South Clark Street
- Crystal Drive (West side) from South 23rd Street to the Central Center Parking Garage
- Route 110 Rosslyn to Crystal City will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Planning to take metro to get around? Orange Line trains are affected due to scheduled track work.
