Weekend cycling race closes Arlington roads

WASHINGTON — Cyclists will roll into Arlington this weekend for two days of racing.

The Armed Forces Cycling Classic is a 2-day race that takes riders around Arlington.

The following roads will be closed on Saturday, June 10 from 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the 1-kilometer Clarendon Cup Cycling Classic:

Wilson Boulevard from North Fillmore Street to Washington Boulevard

Clarendon Boulevard from Washington Boulevard to North Fillmore Street

Washington Boulevard from Wilson Boulevard to North Highland Street

North Highland Street from Wilson Boulevard to Washington Boulevard

North Garfield Street/North Fillmore Street from Wilson Boulevard to Washington Boulevard

On Sunday, June 11, the Crystal Cup and the Challenge Ride will close the following streets from 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. :

Crystal Drive from S. 15th Street through S. 23rd Street

Wilson Boulevard from North Kent Street to the ramp of Route 110

South Clark Street from South 20th Street to South 23rd Street

South 20th Street from Crystal Drive to South Clark Street

South 18th Street from Crystal Drive to Bell Street

South 23rd Street from Crystal Drive to South Clark Street

Crystal Drive (West side) from South 23rd Street to the Central Center Parking Garage

Route 110 Rosslyn to Crystal City will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Planning to take metro to get around? Orange Line trains are affected due to scheduled track work.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.