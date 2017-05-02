Traffic

2nd round of major bridge repairs on I-95 postponed due to moisture

By Abigail Constantino May 20, 2017 2:22 am 05/20/2017 02:22am
The second round of major repairs to the Neabsco Bridge on Interstate 95 near Dale City that was scheduled this weekend has been postponed due to pavement moisture.

Friday evening rain caused the postponement of the work that was scheduled to start Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. on the southbound I-95 lanes over the bridge.

This is the second time the second round of repairs has been postponed. The work was originally scheduled two weeks ago but was delayed twice because of rain.

The Neabsco Bridge, which was built in 1963, remains safe but needs major repairs to sections of its bridge deck. Work planned includes adding in new rebar, pouring new concrete and fixing some of the bridge’s joints, VDOT spokesman Ellen Kamilakis said.

Rescheduled bridge dates will be announced soon.

