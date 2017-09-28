Blue, Orange, and Silver lines single-tracking this weekend

WASHINGTON — Orange, Silver and Blue Line riders face single-tracking this weekend, but all Metro stations are scheduled to be open.

The work on the Orange Line between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon, and on the Blue Line between Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery means Orange and Blue line trains are scheduled to run every 24 minutes each Saturday and Sunday.

Silver Line trains are also scheduled every 24 minutes, but will only run between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston, where riders can transfer to or from an Orange Line train to reach other stations.

Similar single-tracking service impacts are planned after 10 p.m. on weeknights and several weekends throughout October.

Other lines

On the Red Line, work between Silver Spring and Forest Glen stations reduces scheduled service this weekend to every 15 minutes.

No work is scheduled on the Yellow or Green lines this weekend.

Transit schedule changes

Fairfax Connector and Alexandria’s DASH bus changed some service schedules for this weekend.

In Alexandria, some routing and schedule adjustments begin Sunday, and paratransit riders will now be eligible to ride DASH buses for free with a MetroAccess or DOT identification card.

Changes begin in Fairfax County on Saturday that partly attempt to address Metro’s cancellation of Route 2T.

Several routes have slight adjustments, while others like Route 551 along South Lakes Drive near South Lakes High School will see extra service to address concerns about crowding.

