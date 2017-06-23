Metro weekend guide: New hours; delays on Blue, Yellow lines

WASHINGTON — Metro riders will face several service disruptions this weekend in addition to the launch of the transit system’s new hours, fares and service schedules.

Modified hours

This is the final weekend that the rail system closes at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and the first weekend that hours are cut back on Sundays

The rail system will now be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

Starting June 26, the rail system will close at 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Next weekend, the system switches to 1 a.m. closings on Friday and Saturday nights.

Blue and Yellow lines to shut down Saturday, emergency drill set for Sunday

The Blue and Yellow lines are scheduled to shut down on Saturday between Pentagon City and Reagan National Airport. The Crystal City Station will be closed for ceiling work.

Metro plans to offer shuttle buses between Pentagon City and Reagan National Airport. But riders traveling between Alexandria and Pentagon City may have better luck using the Metroway bus rapid transit line. Metro estimates shuttle buses could add about 20 minutes to trips but depending on the wait for a train at Reagan National Airport or Pentagon City, it could be longer.

Due to the work on Saturday, the last inbound Blue Line train will leave Franconia-Springfield at 11:02 p.m. — 27 minutes earlier than usual.

Crystal City is scheduled to reopen on Sunday. But a Metro emergency drill at the Pentagon will close the Pentagon Station until about 2 p.m. Blue and Yellow line trains will share a single track through the station but will not stop there during the drill.

Until the drill ends, Blue and Yellow line trains are scheduled to run every 20 minutes.

The drill will also close the Pentagon Transit Center until 3 p.m. on Sunday. Bus routes 7A, 10A, 16B, 16K, 16P and 22A will go to the Pentagon City Metro Station instead until the transit center reopens.

Red Line shutdown

On the Red Line, the Shady Grove and Rockville stations remain closed due to ongoing repairs. Riders who typically drive to those stations should use other Red Line stations instead.

Shuttle buses will run for riders who need them.

Red Line trains are also scheduled to share a single track between Silver Spring and Forest Glen. However, Metro hopes to keep that work from causing delays.

Silver, Orange and Green lines

The Orange and Silver lines are scheduled to run every 15 to 20 minutes on Saturday and Sunday.

After 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Silver Line will only run between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston due to work on the Orange and Blue lines. Riders can transfer to or from the Orange Line at the Ballston Station.

Green Line trains are scheduled to run every 15 minutes this weekend.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.