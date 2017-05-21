Bethesda Metro Station closed due to broken water line

WASHINGTON — A broken water line has temporarily closed the Bethesda Metro Station on the Red Line Sunday morning.

Metro told WTOP the water was leaking from a pipe used for the chiller system.

Officials said water had pooled onto the mezzanine level of the station, but was not affecting the tracks.

Metro decided it would be safer for trains to bypass the Bethesda station to allow crews to make necessary repairs.

They have not indicated when the station could reopen, but said shuttle service was available.

Red Line: Bethesda station is closed due to a broken water line. Trains bypassing station, shuttle bus service is available. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) May 21, 2017

