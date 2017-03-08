Metro to close a U Street station entrance for 6 months

WASHINGTON — Metro is closing the busy 13th Street entrance to the U Street station for about six months beginning in April.

Construction on new escalators at the entrance mean only the 10th Street entrance near the African-American Civil War Memorial and the elevators at the station will remain open.

Metro said shutting down the busy 13th Street entrance entirely starting on or around April 3 would allow the project to finish more quickly than if the two escalators there were replaced one at a time.

The replacement is part of Metro’s $151 million project to replace more than 130 escalators by the end of the decade.

