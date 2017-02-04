Metro shuts down 3 lines downtown Super Bowl weekend

WASHINGTON — In the biggest Metro weekend shutdown yet, the transit agency has shut down the entire Blue, Orange and Silver lines through downtown D.C. the weekend of the Super Bowl.

Metro said Wednesday that there would be no trains Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 between Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market.

That means Farragut West, McPherson Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, Federal Center SW and Capitol South are closed. And there are no Blue, Orange or Silver Line trains at Metro Center or L’Enfant Plaza.

While Metro is offering shuttle buses, the shuttles can add a significant amount of time to trips.

Metro said in a release that crews would be doing track work and fixing ceiling tiles.

Much of this stretch was also the subject of midday and evening track work and a complete weekend shutdown in early January, indicating that there are significant issues that must be addressed.

The tracks between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory face more wear and tear than any other part of the system.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.