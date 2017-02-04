12:41 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a notice to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that suspended President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Tracking Metro 24/7

Home » Traffic » Sprawl & Crawl » Tracking Metro 24/7 » Metro shuts down 3…

Metro shuts down 3 lines downtown Super Bowl weekend

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith February 4, 2017 6:16 am 02/04/2017 06:16am
4 Shares
Metro is adding extra trains Friday for the large crowds expected to attend the annual March for Life in downtown D.C (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WASHINGTON — In the biggest Metro weekend shutdown yet, the transit agency has shut down the entire Blue, Orange and Silver lines through downtown D.C. the weekend of the Super Bowl.

Metro said Wednesday that there would be no trains Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 between Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market.

That means Farragut West, McPherson Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, Federal Center SW and Capitol South are closed. And there are no Blue, Orange or Silver Line trains at Metro Center or L’Enfant Plaza.

While Metro is offering shuttle buses, the shuttles can add a significant amount of time to trips.

Metro said in a release that crews would be doing track work and fixing ceiling tiles.

Much of this stretch was also the subject of midday and evening track work and a complete weekend shutdown in early January, indicating that there are significant issues that must be addressed.

The tracks between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory face more wear and tear than any other part of the system.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Local News max smith metro Sprawl & Crawl Tracking Metro 24/7 Traffic wmata
Home » Traffic » Sprawl & Crawl » Tracking Metro 24/7 » Metro shuts down 3…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Tracking Metro 24/7