ATP World Tour Rakuten Japan Open Results

Thursday At Ariake Colosseum Tokyo Purse: $1.56 million (WT500) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Alexander Dolgopolov, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

David Goffin (4), Belgium, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Yuichi Sugita, Japan, def. Milos Raonic (3), Canada, 1-0 retired.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Julio Peralta, Chile, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Rajeev Ram (3), United States, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9.

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (2), Brazil, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, def. Jean-Julien Rojer (1), Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (1), Romania, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3).

